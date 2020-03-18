Kerby Jean-Raymond is the latest designer to use his platform as a vehicle for fighting the coronavirus crisis, particularly as it affects marginalized communities. The Pyer Moss founder announced via Instagram today that he is converting his offices into a donation center for N95 masks and latex gloves after calling out the shortage of basic medical supplies.

"We will use recommended hygiene and social distancing practices to receive and re-distribute these items directly to medical professionals on as needed bases," he wrote. "In addition, we will set aside $5,000 to obtain these supplies, please DM or email us leads to where we can buy them."

In a separate post, Jean-Raymond reveals he is setting aside $50k for women and minority-owned small creative businesses who are currently in distress: "If you cannot make payroll or cannot cover pressing costs to keep your business afloat, please reach out, let us know what you do and how we can help."

The designer is asking all brand new N95 masks and latex gloves be mailed to 242 W. 27th St 7th Floor New York, NY 10001. Medical professionals in need of supplies and minority/women small business owners in financial distress can reach out to wanttohelp@yourfriendsin.nyc.