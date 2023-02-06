Pusha T Shares His Grammy Week Lookbook

Among the incredible roster of hip-hop albums that wormed their way into our playlists in 2022, Pusha T's triumphant It's Almost Dry made a splash in a big way. His signature coke raps and subtle, hypnotic braggadocio was out in full force. It's no surprise that the rap kingpin snagged a Grammy nomination.

The Virginia Beach rapper is also a staple in fashion, never one to hide his love for some of the most transgressive, sleek and elegant menswear out. He's even premiered new music at Paris Fashion Week and has stepped out in some hot looks from countless legendary and up-and-coming designers.

Most recently, the rapper and his business partner Steven Victor even appeared to debut his latest collaboration with Adidas, sharing a flick of his exclusive brown and black kicks that feature the word "THORN" under the iconic Adidas logo presumably as a nod to his last name, Thornton. Pusha T has also collaborated with the likes of Grailed, Marcelo Burlon and even Arby's for a special collection.

For music's biggest night, King Push stepped out in everything from Bottega Veneta to Tom Ford, gracing every dinner and red carpet with proof that he's one of the best-dressed musicians of our time. Whether decked out in a puffer vest and button-up or an all-white ensemble contrasted with a classic black suit the next day, the legendary rapper knows how to turn heads and combine a casual edge to high fashion.

Below, check out the complete set of looks Pusha T brought out for Grammy week.

The-Dream's Pre-Grammy Dinner Bottega Veneta and Celine

Roc Nation Brunch Tom Ford

Grammy Awards Zegna

Tod's x Steven Victor Dinner Celebrating Pusha T and The-Dream's Nominations Tod's

