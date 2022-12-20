It looks like we may never get Cruel Winter at this rate.

Coke rap king Pusha T confirmed that he is no longer affiliated with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music in a new interview with XXL. The Virginia rapper was appointed the label's president in 2015. While it's unclear when he stepped down, he provides insight as to how his longtime friendship with West soured.

Pusha T previously denounced West's hate speech in a recent Los Angeles Times interview. He reveals that he hasn't spoken to his mentor since his tour earlier this year to support It's Almost Dry, his latest album.

"I was still on tour," Pusha T said. "I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, 'Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.'"



It does seem like there will always be some love there, and Pusha T expected this to happen. "We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter," he asserts. "I never had a filter with him. I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that."



Among those disagreements include Pusha T comparing Donald Trump's MAGA hat to Ku Klux Klan hoods while West was sporting one and cozying up with the former president. The Clipse member also brought up his feud with Drake while West has done shows with the Canadian crooner, most recently doing a benefit show together to support the release of Larry Hoover in 2021.

Their long friendship also means Pusha T has faith that West understands why he created that distance. "He knows I will do everything I gotta do and wanna do," he said. "In regard to anything that jeopardizes my look, my pride, anything. He knows that. He knows there’s no talking me off any ledges. He just can’t do it. With him knowing that. I got too much pride to ask somebody to not move a certain way."



While the two haven't spoken in a while, Pusha T still caught wind of West's controversial appearance on Alex Jones' Infowars in which the rapper praised Hitler and doubled down on his anti-semitic beliefs. "It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well," the former G.O.O.D. Music president said.



As previously reported by Complex in October, G.O.O.D. Music is no longer a part of Def Jam Recordings with their last two releases being Pusha T's It's Almost Dry and 070 Shake's You Can't Kill Me. According to Pusha T, he is still part of Def Jam Recordings.

It's Almost Dry is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 65th Grammy Awards.