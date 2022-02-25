Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O'Donnell's racist assumption that her dad is Deepak Chopra.

Earlier this week, the talk show host told her TikTok followers she embarrassed her son, his girlfriend and friend Fran Drescher during a recent excursion to Nobu Malibu, where they were seated next to the Quantico star and her husband, Nick Jonas.

"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom' and 'Hi [to ChopraI know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?,'" Rosie recalled in the video.

"I'm like, 'Deepak. She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name,'" she said before asking her followers whether they'd assumed the same thing and "apologizing" to Nick and "the Chopra wife."

Needless to say, the high-profile actress was rightfully upset and decided to call out Rosie in a statement posted to her Instagram Story by writing, "If you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” Priyanka said. “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”



She added, “PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s [sic] are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s [sic] are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

In response, Rosie ended up posting another TikTok where she responded to the so-called people calling Priyanka "rude" during the encounter by saying, "She wasn’t rude. It was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one."

Rosie then insisted that "according to the comments, a lot of people thought that too."

"But she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her, to begin with,” she said. “Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka. I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me."

Rosie concluded, "Sorry, sometimes I fuck up. I did at Nobu.”

See both of the "apologies" below.