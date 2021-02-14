Fashion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just announced that they're expecting their second child.

The couple made the announcement on Sunday, Valentine's Day. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson told multiple outlets including CNN and PEOPLE. The couple's friend, photographer Misan Harriman, also posted a photo that confirmed the news, showing off the happy pair with Meghan's baby bump. They did a remote shoot using an iPad to take the photo.

Harriman wrote, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

This great news comes after Meghan revealed in a New York Times essay that she suffered a miscarriage in July last year, in the middle of the pandemic.

Their firstborn, Archie, turns 2 years old in May this year.

Photo via Shutterstock

