Presley Gerber has responded to critics of his face tattoo with a confusing and questionable new post.

Back in February, the model got the word "misunderstood" tattooed on his right cheek. And though he previously addressed the backlash via an IG Live, the look is still apparently raising some eyebrows online — and was something Gerber felt the need to talk about last night.

"Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "But I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..Hmmmm?"

But as noted by The Independent, it didn't take long for the internet to accuse Gerber of comparing his face tattoo with being trans. Not only that, but some also believed that he equated the "hate" he's received with transphobia — something that didn't sit well for a myriad of extremely obvious reasons.

"There is no comparison, attempting to do so was unacceptable," as one person wrote, while another said, "Did he compare getting a face tattoo to being transgender?!?!"

Gerber has yet to respond to the criticism.