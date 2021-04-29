Prabal Gurung has two reasons to celebrate today. After Vice President Kamala Harris wore a custom cream suit of his to last night's joint session of congress in DC, the designer was announced this morning as Etsy's first 2021 creator collaborator — a program that connects Etsy sellers with top creatives to make one-of-a-kind items.

The new project is a playful home decor line inspired by the designer's multicultural upbringing and is filled with bold colors, unique textures and sumptuous fabrics. He partnered with sellers from around the world to co-create the various tabletop and decor items.

"I believe that we are more connected to each other when we celebrate the diversity that makes the world a more joyful and colorful place," said Gurung, who recently launched his first bridal line. "This collection welcomes you to take a seat at the table and celebrate the art of living, with a worldly sensibility that shines a light on the diverse independent makers in the global Etsy community."

Browse a selection of items from Prabal Gurung's home decor collection, available to shop now at Etsy.com, in the gallery below.