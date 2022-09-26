Post Malone is currently in the hospital, and it appears to be quite serious.

According to NBC Boston, the twenty carat toothache musician announced the cancelation of his Saturday night concert at Boston's TD Garden in a statement posted to his Twitter account — just one hour before it was scheduled to start.

Despite feeling "so good" after his show the night before, Post said he'd woken up earlier that day feeling "so different than it has before." As he described it, there were "cracking sounds on the right side of [his] body," adding that he was "having a very difficult time breathing" and experiencing "a stabbing pain" whenever he moved or took a breath.

"We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight," Post explained, before telling concertgoers that all their tickets would still be honored at the rescheduled show that he and his team were already planning.

Post also went on to apologize profusely to his fans, adding that he "loves" them all "so much" and reiterating that he was "so fucking sorry" about the situation.

"I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you," he continued. "I love you Boston, I'll see you soon."

Post Malone's hospitalization comes on the heels of the star bruising his ribs the weekend before at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where he fell through a hole that wasn't properly covered mid-performance. In video footage of the incident, the rapper can be seen lying on the ground and in obvious pain after hitting his chest and face on the floor. However, he still went on to perform five more songs after being looked at by medics and later went on to reassure fans that he was "good" and would be able to continue touring in a video posted to Twitter the next day.

You can read Post Malone's note about his hospitalization below.