People are finding creative new ways to make money in the wake of the economic shut-down. Some people are selling masks out of their drive-ways, or starting food trucks. Others, such as Post Malone, are launching rosé lines.

Posty's rosé is called Maison No. 9. It comes in this silly bottle:

Post Malone, while drinking it, comes in a three piece Peaky Blinders suit. Who knew those face tats looked so good in the French countryside?

Post joins the long, storied tradition of absurd celebrity wine collabs. Though they could've just written a check, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently announced a "Quarantine Wine" to benefit COVID-19 response charities. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a $60 million vineyard in Provence. "Barrymore Wines" does a mean pinot grigio, apparently. AC/DC offers a "Back in Black Shiraz," "Thunderstruck Chardonnay," "You Shook Me All Night Long Moscato," and "Highway to Hell Cabernet Sauvignon."

According to Billboard the product is "inspired" by Posty's "love of the Mediterranean lifestyle." He and his team traveled to Provence in 2019, and "worked with winemaker Alexis Cornu to try grape varietals and sample blends." The wine is apparently named after the rapper's favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, "which represents overcoming the daily challenges we all face." Nothing like a new wine brand to symbolize one's personal growth, as I always say.

You might've pegged Posty as a beer guy. Maison No. 9 follows up his Budweiser line (which he promoted with a "dive bar tour"), as well as his legendary Crocs collab. But he's a girl who can do both.

"Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy," he said in a statement. "It's a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you're all going to love it!"