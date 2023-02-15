Post Malone Turned Away From Bar Over Face Tattoos

Post Malone says he was denied entry to an Australian bar because of his face and neck tattoos.

Despite being a globally recognized superstar, the 27-year-old "I Like You" rapper told The West Australian that he was turned away from the QT Perth Hotel's fancy rooftop bar due to his inked-up appearance, as the dress code prohibits "face, neck and offensive tattoos."

"They turned me away for my tattoos," Post said of the puzzling rejection. "I've never really experienced anything like that."

That said, the QT Hotels & Resorts group responded to the Grammy-nominated musician's claim in a short statement published by the Daily Mail Australia shortly afterwards, saying that the hotel aims to "welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual."

"QT has been recognized for this for many years," they said before alleging the Saturday night incident was on their "third-party security" team, who "did not exercise the appropriate discretion and we take full responsibility for this."

QT Hotels & Resorts added, "We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected."

Granted, the tabloid went on to report that the hitmaker didn't let the snub bring him down, especially since he was set to play his final show in Australia with the Red Hot Chili Peppers the next night. Rather, he apparently decided to pop up at another rooftop bar and, in classic good guy Post fashion, shared the love with fans by buying everyone drinks.

Post's latest experience with bullshit scrutiny of his appearance comes shortly after his weight loss sparked fan concern for his wellbeing, though sources said his slimmer figure was from a combination of dieting and exercise, prior to adding that he's the "healthiest he's been in years" mentally, emotionally and physically. And that's heartening to hear, especially knowing that Post has struggled with alcoholism and self-image issues in the past, which he previously told GQ Style was one of the reasons why he has so many tattoos.

"I'm [an] ugly-ass motherfucker," Post said. "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look."

He continued, "So I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

You can read everything Post Malone said about the experience to The West Australian, as well as the QT Hotel Perth's response via the Daily Mail Australia.