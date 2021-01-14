Post Malone is showing his gratitude for healthcare workers — and he's doing it with some new shoes.

On Wednesday, Musicians on Call — a non-profit that brings live and recorded music to hospital patients — announced that they were partnering with Post to donate 10,000 pairs of his ultra-comfy, sold-out Duet Max Clog II Crocs to hard-working people at the frontlines of the pandemic.

Related | The Year Crocs Became Cool

"As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort!," the organization wrote on Instagram. "Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone's fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!"

In a statement, Musicians on Call President and CEO, Pete Griffin, further explained that they were "so grateful" for Post and Crocs's generous gesture, especially since "the stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting."

Griffin went on to add, "Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day."



See Musicians on Call's announcement post, below.