Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Porter Robinson is teaming up with Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush Management to throw the virtual follow-up to last year's inaugural Second Sky Festival. The new 14+ hour digital festival, Secret Sky, is set to feature an eclectic line-up curated by Robinson including artists like G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna Ai, Madeon, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi, Doss, Dv-i, GRRL, Knower, Kz (Livetune), Lil Texas, Nanobii, Shadient, Wavedash and Hakushi Hasegawa.

When? Secret Sky will be streaming on Twitch, Youtube, Playstation's Littlstar app and Porter's custom designed digital auditorium that will open on the festival's website 30 minutes before the show starts on May 9.

Why Watch? Launched last year, the first edition of Second Sky was a magical experience for those who tuned in or were lucky enough to catch it live. Entirely curated by Robinson from the lineup to the food vendors and on site art installations, the immersive experience was packed full of treats: opening sets from the artist's alias, Virtual Self, a surprise Skrillex set and more. Unable to bring back the festival for a second year for reasons that should be self-evident by now, Robinson is focusing that same energy on Secret Sky with a wild lineup only he could have dreamed up. Teaming up with designers Active Theory, the festival uses Dreamwave technology to build an in-browser stage complete with custom visuals for each artist. Proceeds for the livestream will go to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund with Postmates offering free delivery during the event for those who use the code SECRETSKY.