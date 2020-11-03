Pornhub is taking a proactive approach to making people vote this year. Before you can watch videos about people sitting on poles this election day, you have to do your civic duty and actually head out to the polls first.

Election Day is around the corner and we're here to make sure you give a F**K! So on Nov.3, only those who give a F**K will get a F**K on Pornhub! https://t.co/AiJXb7FkM9 pic.twitter.com/cSVIjMfgxe

— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) November 1, 2020

How this works isn't entirely clear, but from 10 AM to 9 PM EST today, visiting the site will give users a reminder to go out and vote. Sure, you can lie and press yes to get to the site, but the message is there: if you have time to browse through three hours of videos to watch one for just three minutes, you have time to wait in line for a comparable amount of time to make your voice heard.

This move is a part of Pornhub's "Give a Fuck, Get a Fuck" campaign that also involves the site's most popular stars encouraging viewers to go vote. In a promotional video for the campaign that locks the site away from those who have yet to vote, adult star Lindsey Banks says, "You can't come and see me if you don't (give a fuck about the election)."

In a statement obtained by Dazed, Pornhub's vice president, Corey Price, detailed the company's wish to encourage more people to vote. "Roughly 43 per cent of eligible voters — equal to 100 million people — didn't vote in the 2016 US presidential election, according to turnout estimates from the US Elections Project," he said. "We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard."

Just For Fun — the Los Angeles-based advertising agency that worked with Pornhub on the campaign — issued a hilarious statement about the initiative. "This year, to encourage everyone to get off the couch and head to the polling places, we knew we needed to hit them where it hurts — their pants," they said.