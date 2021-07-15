Pornhub did it — They've found a way to make museums sexy.

In a new interactive initiative featuring some of the world's most popular and prestigious museums, viewers can easily see the sexiest art works that they have to offer.

Pornhub's "Classic Nudes" campaign showcases the sexiest paintings that are currently displayed at the Louvre (France), the National Gallery (UK), the MET (New York City), the Prado (Spain) and more.

It's an amazing way to take in the sexuality of the past and, according to a press release, Pornhub's attempt to "do its part in stimulating the public to visit, explore and fall back in love (or lust) with these cultural institutions."

Each highlighted piece comes with a description, as if you're listening to a tour guide, and adult star Asa Akira, who provides audio commentary for 30 different works, spoke further about the purpose behind Pornhub's latest project.

"There's a treasure trove of erotic art around the world — depicting nudes, orgies and more — that's not available on Pornhub," she said. "These pre-internet art pieces are currently sitting in museums, which we are now finally able to start visiting again as COVID restrictions are starting to lift."

Amateur couple MySweetApple also recreates six iconic works as part of "Classic Nudes," all transformed into artful NSFW clips, from Jan Gossaert's "Adam and Eve" to Edgar Degas' "Male Nude."

Considering much of the classic art made and featured in these museums throughout history is heavily Eurocentric, there's also a section on the site, called "Another Perspective," dedicated specifically to works by BIPOC and women artists.