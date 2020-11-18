When it comes to award shows, no one ever does it quite like Pornhub — and this year's no exception.

Like many other events, the 2020 Pornhub Awards will be entirely conducted online. That said, it still promises to be one of the streamer's wildest ceremonies yet with creative director Diane Martel at the helm, legendary porn star Asa Akira acting as host, as well as a star-studded list of celebrity presenters — including Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney and film icon John Waters — handing out awards to porn's biggest and brightest stars.

Not only that, but the performance line-up is also just as impressive as years past. Headlined by Ozuna and City Girls, the livestreamed show will also feature appearances from the likes of PAPER favorites Violet Chachki, Leiomy Maldonado, and Tommy Cash. Needless to say, you better believe we'll be tuning in.

The 2020 Pornhub Awards takes place on December 15 at 7 p.m. EST and is available for all to watch, here.