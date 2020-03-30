At just 20, rising rapper Pop Smoke's life was cut tragically short when he was shot in a February 19 home invasion in Los Angeles. Upon his death, everyone from Nicki Minaj to Chance the Rapper paid tribute.

Now, Virgil Abloh directs the new video for "Shake the Room," a song featuring Quavo from Pop Smoke's final album, Meet the Woo 2. The video shows the two rappers gallivanting around Paris during Fashion Week. In the grainy clip, they attend lavish dinner parties and ride around the city. The video's final credits cut out at the 3:33 mark. It goes on for an additional minute of silence, with a still frame reading: "In Loving Memory, Pop Smoke Forever."