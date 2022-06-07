As far as celebrity sightings go, some of the best places to catch a glimpse of your favorite stars are award shows and big events. And while we love to ogle at everything from outrageous Met Gala looks to the rumored couples finally debuting their relationships on the red carpet, there's one particular event we're always super excited for: the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On Sunday, some of Hollywood's finest gathered at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles for this year's ceremony, which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. And needless to say, the live broadcast was quite the show, featuring ton of famous faces vying for that coveted popcorn award statuette across 26 gender-neutral categories, plenty of confetti canons, as well as performances from Diplo and Swae Lee, who took the stage and wowed attendees with their new song from the upcoming Elvis biopic, "Tupelo Shuffle."

However, the biggest winner of the night ended up being HBO's hit series Euphoria, which was nominated for six awards and won four of them, including "Best Show" and "Best Fight" for that infamous moment between Alexa Demie's Maddy and Sydney Sweeney's Cassie.

Granted, another person who made a big splash last night was Jennifer Lopez. Ahead of the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime, the indisputable icon was given the honorary MTV Generation Award for being one of the most influential stars of the past few decades, shaping pop culture with everything from her music to acting to dancing.

But whether you missed the broadcast or just had some serious FOMO, not to worry, because we got photographer Andrew Tess to capture some Polaroids from the event. A dreamy, intimate look at some of the biggest names to grace the MTV Movie & TV Awards stage, it'll be easy to pretend that you at least made it to the unscripted aftershow to hang out with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Snoop Dogg and Awkwafina.

See how many of your favorite stars you can spot below.