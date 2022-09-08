Last month, PAPER threw a private party with Madonna at Sugar Hill Supper Club in Brooklyn, which became the material for our latest cover shoot featuring some of New York City's coolest, young artists on the scene today: Club Eat, Miss Madeline, Pauli Cakes, Fish Fiorucci, the Dragon Sisters, the Dupont Twins, Memphy and more.

The pink-haired Queen of Pop filled Sugar Hill's light-up floor, celebrating the release of her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, that traces four decades of her dominating dance music across the globe. Click through exclusive polaroids from set, below, and read Madonna's conversation with Like a Virgin collaborator Nile Rodgers, here.