Pokémon has been going all out for the franchise's 25th anniversary celebrations, from a whole suite of new games, collaborations with fashion brands such as The North Face and Gucci, and one of the company's more unexpected endeavors: a major label pop album in partnership with Capital Records.

Teased through a year-long campaign, Pokémon 25: The Album features both a single by Katy Perry and a really left-field cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" by Post Malone. This past August, Pokémon added to the growing mix with a pair of EPs, including contributions from Mabel, Vince Staples, Cyn and more. Now they've collected all the previous tracks and rolled everything into one jam-packed Pokémon-themed musical compilation.

J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jax Jones, Tierra Whack, Yaffle and three new remixes from ZHU will appear on Pokémon 25: The Album, all set to drop on October 15. "I've always been a huge Pokémon fan and I jumped at the opportunity to be on the album," Lil Yachty says. "I love the record I did for it called 'Believing' and I hope it inspires my fans to chase their dreams."

"P25 Music has been an incredible journey in which we've been able to collaborate with so many amazing musicians to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon," said Colin Palmer, The Pokémon Company International's vice president of marketing. "As we countdown to the launch of Pokémon 25: The Album and the culmination of this yearlong adventure, we're looking forward to Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, and Jax Jones joining the party and adding their own unique sounds and fresh takes on Pokémon inspired songs to this celebratory compilation."

Check out the full tracklist for Pokémon 25: The Album, below, and revisit Katy Perry and Pikachu's summertime shenanigans in the video for "Electric."

Pokémon 25: The Album Tracklist

1. Katy Perry – Electric 2. Jax Jones – Phases (with Sinead Harnett) 3. Mabel – Take It Home 4. Lil Yachty – Believing 5. J Balvin – Ten Cuidado 6. Cyn – Wonderful 7. Vince Staples – Got 'Em 8. Louane – Game Girl 9. Tierra Whack – Art Show 10. Post Malone – Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version) 11. Yaffle – Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY)* 12. Mabel – Take It Home (ZHU Remix)* 13. Cyn – Wonderful (ZHU Remix)* 14.Vince Staples – Got 'Em (ZHU Remix)*