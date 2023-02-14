Playboi Carti Arrested for Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

Playboi Carti has apparently been arrested for allegedly assaulting and choking out his pregnant girlfriend after an argument about a paternity test.

According to recently obtained reports, the rapper is accused of grabbing his girlfriend, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, by the throat and pushing her into some bushes until she could barely breathe. Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, was booked on charges of felony aggravated assault and hindering a person making an emergency call when the incident took place on December 20.

Carti's girlfriend, who had been in a relationship with the rapper for two years and had been living with him in his Georgia mansion since July 2022, told police that the altercation escalated into physical violence when she brought up the idea of taking a paternity test for her unborn baby. The woman, who was not named in the report, also told authorities at the time that she thought she was going to die. The woman was able to briefly escape after a witness intervened but was attacked by Carti again, putting his hand over her mouth as she attempted to use the car's SOS feature to call 911. Upon arriving on the scene, police observed visible injuries to her neck, chest and back area.

Carti's lawyer, Brian Steel, has refuted the allegations and denied any wrongdoing on his client's behalf, writing in a statement, “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Carti has previously been called out by ex-girlfriend Iggy Azalea for claims that he "takes care" of her and their child. In a series of since-deleted tweets, Azalea disputed claims Carti made in a XXL interview that he financially provides for her and their son Onyx Kelly, saying that people have "been mislead," and that she doesn't "fuck with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills." The two rappers had previously dated between 2018 and 2020, breaking up amidst allegations that Carti had cheated on Azalea.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.