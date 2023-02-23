Pink Says Madonna Doesn't Like Her

Pink has a feeling that a certain pop icon isn't her biggest fan.

During her recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the singer recalled having an uncomfortable encounter with one of her favorite artists of all time, who just so happened to be Madonna.

"Some people just don’t like me. I’m a polarizing individual,” she told host Howard Stern before explaining the incident happened almost 20 years ago when they were both guests on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2003. And according to Pink, Madonna “tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly,’ and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out."

After Stern prodded her for more details, the musician to prefaced the "silly story" by saying she "fucking loves Madonna" and would "love her no matter what." However, it turned out that Pink's admiration of her "sort of got twisted around," which resulted in her making a joke that Madge appeared to find less than amusing.

"She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room,” she said. "And so I just said a joke when [host Regis Philbin] brought me out and said, 'I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?' I’m like, 'I thought she wanted to meet me.'”

Pink continued, "It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us."

That said, Pink also recently claimed to radio station KTU 103.5 that a few months before that awkward talk show moment, Madonna wanted to include her and "a bunch" of other people in that legendary on-stage kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with Britney Spears. But obviously that never ended up happening as the only addition to the performance was Christina Aguilera, who she was coincidentally accused of shading earlier this week.

Madonna has yet to publicly respond to Pink's claim. In the meantime though, you can hear everything the "So What" singer had to say about the her interaction with the "Like a Virgin" singer below.