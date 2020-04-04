Pink surprised fans by revealing that she and her three-year-old son Jameson tested positive for COVID-19. But now they've recovered, and the star has decided to donate money towards fighting the disease.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely available," the award-winning singer wrote. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

The "Just Give Me A Reason" singer is donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund as a tribut to her mother who had worked there. She will also be donating $500,000 to Los Angeles City's COVID-19 Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She then thanked health care professionals for all they do, and had a message for all the people reading her message: "These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

Listen to Pink, y'all! And if you find yourself bored while self-isolating, there's plenty to do indoors while Ms. Rona is out and about. You could join us for Club Quarantine!