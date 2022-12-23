Phoebe Bridgers Fans Think She Broke Up With Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers fans think it's over with Paul Mescal after two years of dating.

Following the release of SZA's new record, the "Motion Sickness" singer sent the rumor mill into overdrive thanks to her verse on the song "Ghost in the Machine," which seemingly references a lover's quarrel that devolves into Bridgers being "on my own in an airport bar or hotel lobby." And the breakup speculation has only continued to grow after the musician told NME that the lyrics were written pretty recently. As in a few weeks ago.

"[SZA] just hit me up, she just sent me a DM," as Bridgers told the publication. "It all happened so fast. I wasn't really used to that in the pop world, because vinyl isn't so much of a consideration until way later. It's just like, 'Do you want to be on this record? OK, it's out next week', which I really like. I like that turnaround time."

Not only that, but the "Kyoto" songwriter's recent outings with Matt Healy and Bo Burnham have also added fuel to the flames, thanks to an Instagram post where Bridgers can be seen kissing The 1975 frontman in front of the comedian. And combined with her appearance with Burnham at Kate Berlant's comedy show earlier this week, the rumored romance has now become a huge talking pointing amongst Bridgers' fans.

As previously reported, Bridgers and Mescal debuted their relationship on the red carpet in November 2021 and made things Instagram official the next month. Fans were also captivated by the pair's adorable meet-cute story, which apparently started after Bridgers tweeted about being "sad and horny" after watching the actor in Normal People, leading to some cute online flirtation and a cameo in her "Sidelines" music video.

Neither Bridgers nor Mescal have yet to comment on the fan speculation. In the meantime though, you can listen to her verse on SZA's "Ghost in the Machine" below.