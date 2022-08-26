Pharbz and film bros rejoice! Phoebe Bridgers is set to star in upcoming A24 horror film I Saw the TV Glow.

The movie follows two teens — played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine — who bond over an obsession with a spooky TV show. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the movie explores how the line between television and reality blurs after their beloved show is canceled under mysterious circumstances.

Directed by We’re All Going to the World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun, the film has more musicians on its roster than just Bridgers. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail) will also be joining the skeleton-wearing singer in the horror flick. This may come as a bit of a shock to followers of niche queer indie musician drama, given Snail Mail and Bridgers’ now-infamous Instagram back-and-forth last year . But after Bridgers posted a video of Jordan performing in July, the beef appears to be squashed — fans of both artists can breathe a sigh of relief.

Though several publications have called the film, which wrapped filming earlier this month, Bridgers’ cinematic debut, the singer actually first debuted on-screen in Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie in 2019. She appeared in the meta film as herself, performing a song with The National’s Matt Berninger — fingers crossed for her first on-screen speaking line in this one, though.

The film’s cast also includes Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Conner O’Malley, Michael Maronna, Emma Portner and Danny Tamberelli. There is currently no set release date.