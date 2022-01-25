Peter Dinklage is calling out Disney's remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Late last year, the House of Mouse revealed that Rachel Zegler would play the eponymous princess in an upcoming live-action remake, making her the first Latina to be cast in such a role. However, Disney's decision to remake the 1937 animated film in the first place is now being condemned by Dinklage, especially given the film's branding as a "progressive" remake thanks to Zegler's casting.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones star, who has a form of dwafism called achondroplasia, appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast to take Disney to task for even bothering with the story.

“I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Dinklage said, adding that while it's "all love and respect" to Zegler, he didn't appreciate the hypocrisy he believed was being demonstrated by Disney.

"Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me," Dinklage said. "You're progressive in one way and you're still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the fuck are you doing man?"

He went on to lament, "Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough."

Not only that, but Dinklage also said that he would've been okay with a remake if the studio had put a "progressive spin on it," which Disney itself has now responded to in a new statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters," a spokesperson said, before mentioning that the studio's been "consulting with members of the dwarfism community" and that it's been cognizant of this since the beginning of production.

"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” the rep continued. Dinklage, however, has yet to respond to Disney's statement.