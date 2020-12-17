Today in shocking news, Pete Davidson is reportedly removing every single one of his tattoos.

According to film critic Mike McGranaghan, the SNL star — who reportedly has over 100 tats — recently revealed that he was getting rid of them all during a virtual Q&A for his new movie, The King of Staten Island.

"Here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!," McGranaghan tweeted, before adding that the comedian "even showed his hand, which is already done."

"He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them," he continued in a follow-up response to a fan. "So he figured 'it would be easier to get them burned off.'"

Just attended a virtual Q&A with the Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed! pic.twitter.com/LMejpRdn6x — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

No, it's real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured "it would be easier to get them burned off." — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 7, 2020

That said, a number of fans have since taken to Twitter to express their grief over the "sad" news.

"Losing sleep over Pete Davidson saying he's getting his tattoos removed," as one person wrote, while another added, "Pete Davidson removing his tattoos has me so sad. Now I have to find another tall sad man with tattoos to be in love with."

losing sleep over Pete Davidson saying he’s getting his tattoos removed — dallyss 🐒 (@dallysshamrick) December 17, 2020

pete davidson removing his tattoos has me so sad. now i have to find another tall sad man with tattoos to be in love with — holly jolly sea hag 🎄 (@judgeofthecourt) December 17, 2020

Davidson has yet to publicly address the decision, but in the meantime, you can see what else people are saying, below.

just learned that pete davidson is getting his tattoos removed pic.twitter.com/ALhQOhMx0h — scout (@kendallscout) December 17, 2020

pete davidson is getting his tattoos removed... dont call or text i will be grieving for the next 4 months :/ — 𝖌𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 (@thealexelkins) December 17, 2020

Pete Davidson is removing most of his tattoos and I- pic.twitter.com/AXzDUWNYIm — Rebel Scum (@Gabbyaryssaaa) December 16, 2020

Learning that Pete Davidson is removing ALL his tattoos might give me the same feelings a divorce would give me — ~Jenna~ (@jennadzuna1) December 12, 2020

Finding out Pete Davidson is getting all his tattoos removed feels like finding out my husband is going bald. Pete w no ink= death #PeteDavidson — 🧚‍♀️ (@tootsipoprinces) December 17, 2020