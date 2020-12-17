Today in shocking news, Pete Davidson is reportedly removing every single one of his tattoos.
According to film critic Mike McGranaghan, the SNL star — who reportedly has over 100 tats — recently revealed that he was getting rid of them all during a virtual Q&A for his new movie, The King of Staten Island.
"Here's a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!," McGranaghan tweeted, before adding that the comedian "even showed his hand, which is already done."
"He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them," he continued in a follow-up response to a fan. "So he figured 'it would be easier to get them burned off.'"
That said, a number of fans have since taken to Twitter to express their grief over the "sad" news.
"Losing sleep over Pete Davidson saying he's getting his tattoos removed," as one person wrote, while another added, "Pete Davidson removing his tattoos has me so sad. Now I have to find another tall sad man with tattoos to be in love with."
Davidson has yet to publicly address the decision, but in the meantime, you can see what else people are saying, below.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web