Pete Davidson didn't get such a warm welcome from an audience in Syracuse.

The Saturday Night Live comedian went to watch a college men's basketball game between the Syracuse Orangemen and the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. He reportedly asked the sports fans present, “Orange you glad to have me here?" And he was greeted with boos.

This all began in 2019, when Davidson shot the comedy film Big Time Adolescence in the city, and it seemed he didn't find the experience all that enjoyable. “Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” he said while on The Howard Stern Show. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a fucking Ramada.”

Of course, the people of Syracuse didn't like what he had to say — even after three years had passed. According to a game attendee who spoke with Page Six, Pete saw the boos coming. The season ticket holder told the publication, “He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals.”

After the game, Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis tweeted a message from Davidson to the people of Syracuse. “Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” he said. “We had a really great time. So, peace?”

Hard to say whether all is forgiven, but the comedian clearly isn't looking to continue having beef with the city.