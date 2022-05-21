Pete Davidson is officially leaving Saturday Night Live.

According to a new report from Variety, the comedian is exiting the storied late night sketch series after eight seasons. Also joining him are other big name co-stars, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. All of them are expected to depart after this weekend's broadcast of the show's season 47 finale, per a source close to SNL.

Davidson joined SNL as a relatively unknown 20-year-old performer in 2014, which made him one of the youngest cast members in the show's history. Since then, he's shot to superstardom thanks to his romantic dalliances with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, with the most notable being his broken engagement to Ariana Grande and his current relationship with Kim Kardashian. The latter has been keeping him in headlines thanks to the drama surrounding Kardashian's ongoing divorce proceedings from ex Kanye West, who is currently seeking "help" following a string of very public attacks and threats aimed at the comedian.

Needless to say, the past few years have been a lot for Davidson, which has led to ample speculation surrounding his potential departure from the show in the interim. Not helping the chatter was a roundtable interview with the The Hollywood Reporter last year, in which he said he was "ready to hang up the jersey" after a "surprising" seven-season run.

Neither Davidson nor SNL have commented on the departure. In the meantime, you can read Variety's full report here.