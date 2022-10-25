Last week on Charlamagne tha God’s Brilliant Idiots, the radio personality recalled an argument he had with Kanye West over Pete Davidson.

The comedian notoriously caught in love triangles now finds himself the point of conflict between Charlamagne tha God and Ye. The girls are fighting! According to Charlamagne, West tried to get him to “shit on somebody he knows is my friend — Pete Davidson.”

West allegedly told Charlamagne that they needed to “save the new Marilyn Monroe,” possibly a nod to Kim Kardashian’s recent Met Gala look, from repeating the late actress’ drug addiction and untimely death.

Charlamagne responded, “You know Pete is my friend, right?” West then became agitated, going “on and on” about Kim Kardashian’s new beau, until reaching the climactic call-out of Pete Davidson’s BDE.

According to Charlamagne, the rapper started “screaming on the phone” about Davidson’s penis, and we’re sure he isn’t the first.

West allegedly said to Charlamagne, "My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend but you’re supposed to be culture?"

Let's not just take Ye's word for it, because Davidson’s undeniably large penis has been common knowledge for a while. In a since-deleted tweet in 2018, Ariana Grande jokingly revealed her then-fiance’s penis size in reply to a fan asking “how long Pete is,” in reference to the song titled “pete davidson” on Sweetener. The singer replied, "Like 10 inches? …oh f---…i mean…like a lil over a minute."

While the comedian has yet to confirm or deny the claims, Charlamagne’s argument with Kanye West adds a new vein to the long saga of Pete Davidson’s penis.