Pete Davidson and North West are on track to be fast friends.

According to new photos obtained by TMZ, the comedian and Nori spent their Sunday afternoon scooting around Scott Disick's pad in her hot pink Moke car, with the 8-year-old sitting on Davidson's lap and cousin Penelope Disick reportedly in the passenger seat.

While the excursion looked absolutely adorable, the outlet went on to note that this is the first time the funnyman has been spotted with any of girlfriend Kim Kardashian's four kids, meaning they've taken their relationship to the next level by meeting the more private members of each other's families.

After all, we already know that Kim's mom, sisters and the respective men in their lives are already all about Pete. Granted, the feeling appears to be mutual, seeing as how the SNL star's mom, Amy, also got tongues wagging last month after making it seem like she's all for the couple eventually having kids. Plus, TMZ also revealed that the SKIMS founder met Pete's grandparents after visiting him on the set of his new movie in New York City, which means things definitely appear to be getting serious.

We still don't know whether Pete's met the other kids. However, it feels appropriate that he's been hanging with North, seeing as how she's quite the punk rocker herself.

Making this moment even more special is the shapewear mogul's recent interview with Robin Roberts, where she reportedly talks about being "at peace" with Pete, despite all the drama surrounding the two and Kim's ex, Kanye West.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she said, per People. “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content."

