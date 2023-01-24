Pete Davidson Appears to Have Removed His Kim Kardashian Tattoos

Pete Davidson has seemingly removed all of his tattoos dedicated to ex Kim Kardashian.

Back in August, the Hollywood power couple called it quits after the better part of a year, with sources claiming that they were finding it difficult to maintain a relationship with their busy schedules. But during the nine months they were together, Davidson still had plenty of time to get several tattoos in honor of the Skims mogul, including pieces referencing everything from Kardashian's four kids to her career aspirations. However, new paparazzi photos from this past weekend make it seem like he's finally gotten them removed, which isn't super surprising given that he's now rumored to be dating actress Chase Sui Wonders.

According to People, the 29-year-old comedian was spotted on Saturday with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star, 26, at the beach, meaning that eagle-eyed fans were able to zoom in on his chest and clavicles, where he used to have at least four tats dedicated to Kardashian.

Despite previously saying he was planning on removing all of his ink by the time he was 30, Davidson made headlines after getting the reality superstar's name temporarily branded on his chest and a "KNSCP" neck tattoo, which are the initials of Kardashian's four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — all of whom she shares with ex Kanye West. Not only that, but the comedian also had another piece that read "my girl is a lawyer," which he got after she passed the baby bar exam back in December 2021, as well as a cute tattoo featuring an infinity sign alongside the names "Aladdin" and "Jasmine," in reference to the infamous Saturday Night Live sketch that initially sparked their romance.

