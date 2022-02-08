At this point, everyone even remotely online is aware that Pete Davidson and soon-to-be divorced Kim Kardashian are an item. They've been spotted coast-to-coast, going on dates everywhere from a rented-out theme park in California to beaches in the Bahamas to restaurants in Pete Davidson's native NYC.

And while there's been no shortage of PDA, the two had yet to confirm their obvious relationship status — that is, until now.

In a recent interview, Davidson tells People how he's been filling his free time and — spoiler — a lot of it involves "his girlfriend."

“I don’t really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff,” he said. “So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

While technically he didn’t state Kardashian by name, given the context clues — it's safe to infer she's the girlfriend in question. But if the paparazzi shots and "close source" confirmations aren't enough to make you believe it's official, maybe the fact that Davidson's crafted a bit of a shrine to the SKIMS founder in his bedroom will convince you.

While on a video call, interviewing Davidson remotely, People (the TV Show!) host Kay Adams spotted something that caught his attention in the background: “Is that a Kardashian candle over your other shoulder? I’ve got good eyes,” he said.

Sure enough, a prayer candle decorated with Kardashian's face was sitting in the SNL star's Staten Island bedroom. Now that the relationship status has been made public, just one question remains — which came first, the candle (for manifestation) or the girlfriend (for appreciation)?