Pete Davidson is reportedly seeking help in the aftermath of Kanye West's online bullying.

According to an insider speaking to People, the former Saturday Night Live cast member has been in trauma therapy since the beginning of April, claiming it was "in large part" due to the rapper's months-long harassment campaign against his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her then-boyfriend.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," they said. Even so, the source relayed that Davidson has "no regrets" about his relationship with Kardashian, even considering the drama and his recent break up with the Skims mogul after nine months of dating.

Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the end of Ye's one-sided feud with Davidson, as the Yeezy founder returned to Instagram earlier this week to troll him over the split with a since-deleted photo of newspaper front page. Featuring a nod to the derisive nickname he gave the King of Staten Island star, the photoshopped headline reads "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28," above a smaller headline referencing Ye's current beef with Kid Cudi.

However, People also reported that both Davidson and Kardashian have already "reached out repeatedly" to Instagram about making "the platform a safer space," especially since an insider said Ye's continued cyberbullying — including a diss track threatening physical violence — was partially why he's disappeared from the internet.

Meanwhile, a member of Kardashian's inner circle went on to insist that the break up was all about their conflicting schedules and had nothing to do with Davidson's mental health treatment. And the publication's other source corroborated this by saying Davidson "wants it to be made very clear that [Kardashian's] been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."

Read People's full report here.