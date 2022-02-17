Amid all the drama Pete Davidson has found himself embroiled in with Kanye West, the Saturday Night Live star has once again returned to Instagram — and West is among his followers. A new verified account that’s seemingly Davidson's popped up this week under the handle @pmd. While there are no posts yet, the follower count is rapidly rising after Page Six reported on the Instagram’s existence.

Davidson famously left Instagram back in 2018 for his mental health, telling fans at the time, “No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” according to Page Six. He added that the internet is an “evil place” that doesn’t make him “feel good” anymore. Instead of doom-scrolling social media, he made the decision to immerse himself in his real life, which he said was “fucking lit.”

Since then, Davidson's come back to Instagram a few times, always eventually deactivating his accounts yet again. For the fourth return, he's come back under a new moniker, but it remains to be seen if this account will give him a platform to defend himself against West, who has not held back about verbally attacking the SNL star, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian.

Davidson just bought a Staten Island Ferry with fellow SNL star Colin Jost, so this new Instagram account could be the perfect place to show off the boat. We’re thinking videos of the two guys sailing it down the Hudson, doing some renovations, advertising the venue they plan to turn it into. The possibilities are endless.

In any case, you can follow Davdison on Instagram (again) while we wait to see what kind of content we’ll get. As of now, he has nearly one million followers, but that number will no doubt blow up in the coming days as more people catch wind of the comedian being back on social media.