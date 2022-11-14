Pete Davidson continues to prove that when you're funny, the world is your oyster. The 28-year-old comedian continues his winning streak of dating Hollywood's most gorgeous women with rumors that he's dating Emily Ratajkowski.

According to a Deumoix tipster, Davidson and the 31-year-old model were spotted out in Brooklyn holding hands. The anonymous source added in their message to the pop culture account that “[Davidson’s] hands were all over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.”

The potential new romance puts to bed rumors that Davidson could get back together with ex Kim Kardashian. After the pair’s nine-month relationship ended earlier this year, Hollywoodlife reported that Davidson continued to text and support Kardashian in her co-parenting struggles with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Also newly single, Ratajkowski is divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. Though they share a one-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo, a source told Page Six that Bear-McClard was a “serial cheater.”

Since her split, another source told People that Ratajkowski had gone on a few dates with Brad Pitt, and she was later seen kissing a mystery man. Now, she appears to have set her sights on Davidson, an attraction she alluded to on Late Night with Seth Meyers , discussing her book My Body.

Leading with his height, Ratajkowski defended why women find Davidson “very attractive.” She said, “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it."

With exes like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, the internet isn’t even surprised by the new dating rumors at this point.

Even Dionne Warwick is taking notice of Davidson. The 81-year-old singer tweeted , “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.” As Warwick and just about everyone else waits for their turn with Davidson, Ratajkowski may have some competition.