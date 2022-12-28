Pete Davidson and EmRata Have Broken Up

And as quickly as it became a thing, it appears that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are apparently no longer dating.

According to Page Six, a source has claimed that the couple's brief "fling has moved into the friend zone” a little over a month after the two were first romantically linked. It's a move that's apparently “fine with both of them.” They appear to have moved on in recent weeks with Davidson having been spotted hanging out with Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders and Ratajkowski being photographed with artist Jack Greer.

Davidson and Ratajkowski publicly confirmed the handful of chance sightings and Deuxmoi tips that they were dating after being spotted sitting courtside at a Knicks game towards the tail end of November. Both had just gotten out of long-term relationships with Davidson having recently broken up with Kim Kardashian and Ratajkowski having filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September.

That being said, Ratajkowski, who had previously come out as bisexual and declared that she doesn't "really believe in straight people,” has been fairly open about her intentions to play the field throughout her fling with Davidson. In addition to having been seen with Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo, Ratajkowski shared a TikTok that saw her mouthing “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way."

Just last week, Ratajkowski revealed on her High Low podcast that she signed up for a dating app for the first time, explaining, “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.” The model had already gotten "a few direct requests from women, which is exciting," but was trying to keep her expectations low. “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

Farewell PeteRata, we barely knew ye.