When Pete Davidson, AKA Chad, rocketed off to space with Elon Musk last year, he probably didn’t think it could happen outside of the SNL soundstage. But after Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian were seen at Jeff Bezos’ mega mansion for dinner this week, the comedian's return to the ether is looking more and more likely.

“He got on really well with Jeff when they met,” Page Six reports. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.” Sources reveal that the trip should take place later this year and hopefully this time won’t see Chad sacrificing himself for the mission.

If the opportunity pans out, leaving earth might just be Davidson's saving grace, considering Kardashian's ex-husband Ye is certainly on his own mission to destroy the Staten Island native — going so far as to decapitate Davidson in his video for "Eazy."

Musk's Blue Origin flights launched last year, with its first passengers including Musk, his brother Mark, 18-year-old Oliver Daeman and space pioneer Wally Funk. William Shatner joined the next mission up, up and away with a box of Star Trek toys. By now, the operation should have worked out all its kinks and Davidson can find a safe space in outerspace without worry.

Bezos definitely makes interesting choices in prospective cadets, but let’s hope that this next journey brings Pete home in one piece, right into the waiting arms of Kim Kardashian.