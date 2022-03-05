It seems that Pete Davidson is unbothered by Kanye West's threats.
Earlier this week, the rapper released the music video for his new song "Eazy," where he threatens to "beat Pete Davidson's ass." And the visuals are much more concerning than his lyrics. In the video, he kidnaps and buries a claymation caricature of the Saturday Night Live star. And a lot of people were disturbed by the imagery — except for Davidson himself, it seems.
"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."
The source also added that Davidson "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form," even with the song, Ye's social media posts, and this very intense crusade against him. "He's using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim," the source continued. "He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing."
According to the source, this whole issue has, in fact, helped Davidson and Kardashian become closer. The comedian and actor has reportedly been helping Kardashian through her difficult divorce and has been making an "extreme effort" to support her.
The Skims and KKW founder recently dropped "West" from all her social media accounts. She also notably liked a tweet from filmmaker James Gunn recently, which said, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."
Photo via Getty
Did Britney Get Married?
Things are looking up for Britney Spears. The pop star was freed of her 13-year-long conservatorship, and has since been doing whatever she pleases without asking for anyone's permission. She's been speaking out about the abuses and trauma she's endured in the past decade, driving alone for the first time in a while, going on vacations. And, most recently, fans are speculating that she just might have gotten married!
It's been six months since she and her long-time boyfriend, model and fitness guru Sam Asghari, got engaged. The two have been dating for almost five years since meeting in 2016 at the set of the "Slumber Party" music video. Spears has always said that he's been with her "through both the hardest and the best years of my life." And so many were thrilled by the news.
The two never announced a date, or revealed any details about the actual wedding. Well, it looks like it might have already happened. Or at least, some people think so because of the "Toxic" singer's latest Instagram post.
Spears greeted her beau happy birthday in a post on Friday. It shows a black and white photo of Asghari, wearing a suit. She captioned the photo, "Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!! He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💋🎂 🎉!!!"
Of course, everyone has zeroed in on the fact that she referred to him as her husband, and is speaking in the present tense about spending her life with him. Asghari fueled rumors with his comment, “I’m saying no more cake baby no more, please.”
Of course, he could be talking about birthday cake, but some fans are speculating that he might have been referring to a wedding cake.
No official sources have confirmed whether the two have actually tied the knot.
Photo via Getty
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Shawn Mendes Breakup
It's almost been three months since pop singer power couple "Shawnmila," AKA Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, decided to call it quits Back in November, the two released matching public statements saying that they were ending their two-year romantic relationship. But they said, "our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
Since then, neither of them has really spoken about their split. That is, until Friday. Cabello, for the first time, addressed the breakup during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for New Music Daily.
She spoke about what she was thinking during the time she was working on her upcoming album Familia, and what ultimately led to their decision to end their relationship. She said, "Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'"
As they both got older and matured, they felt a shift in priorities. "Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career," she explained.
Cabello also expresses her feelings about the breakup in her new single, "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran, with lyrics like "You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now/ I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now/ Couldn't ever imagine even havin' doubts/ But not everything works out."
Mendes also sang about their breakup in a song entitled "It'll Be Okay," which he released shortly after they announced their split.
Still, Cabello makes it clear that they're still friends and that there's no bad blood between them. "I love Shawn," she told Lowe. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people…' Whatever it is that's going on in your life… hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'"
Watch the "Bam Bam" music video below.
Photo via Getty
