It seems that Pete Davidson is unbothered by Kanye West's threats.

Earlier this week, the rapper released the music video for his new song "Eazy," where he threatens to "beat Pete Davidson's ass." And the visuals are much more concerning than his lyrics. In the video, he kidnaps and buries a claymation caricature of the Saturday Night Live star. And a lot of people were disturbed by the imagery — except for Davidson himself, it seems.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

The source also added that Davidson "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form," even with the song, Ye's social media posts, and this very intense crusade against him. "He's using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim," the source continued. "He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing."

According to the source, this whole issue has, in fact, helped Davidson and Kardashian become closer. The comedian and actor has reportedly been helping Kardashian through her difficult divorce and has been making an "extreme effort" to support her.

The Skims and KKW founder recently dropped "West" from all her social media accounts. She also notably liked a tweet from filmmaker James Gunn recently, which said, "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."

