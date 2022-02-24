Pete Davidson appears to have deleted his Instagram — again.

After four years of reactivating and deactivating his accounts, the comedian recently resurfaced on the app as @pmd and was promptly followed by Kanye West, who's spent the past few weeks attacking Davidson and Kim Kardashian through social media posts, a diss track where he threatens "Skete," and accusations that the SKIMS founder was keeping him from their kids. So par for the course, Ye immediately used the moment to send another message to his arch-nemesis, calling Davidson a "dickhead" in one of his posts, though he probably didn't expect the SNL star to respond.

As noted by Page Six, Davidson only got around to posting some promo for his new movie The Home prior to the deletion. However, fans believe he still managed to throw some subtle shade Ye's way during that time.

Early Wednesday, a YouTube link was added to Davidson's bio, leading to a clip from Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy in which fictional comedian, Rupert Pupkin, says that it's “better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

pete’s new post on instagram!! “They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting” pmd on instagram pic.twitter.com/3aQMevfFbN — pete davidson updates (@davidsonpics) February 23, 2022

Granted, it didn't last long, because Davidson seemingly deleted his account later that afternoon. He has yet to provide an explanation.