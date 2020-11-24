This holiday season, you'll be able to get the Christmas Spirit from none other than comedian Pete Davidson.

He's set to play the classic role of George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life. Instead of a new movie, it's a one-night-only live virtual table read that's set to take place on December 13 at 8 PM EST.

Famous actor Jimmy Stewart made the character of Bailey into a Christmas phenomenon in the 1946 movie that has become a mainstay of holiday atmosphere, so seeing Davidson's new version will be jarring — especially since he's a tatted up heartthrob who is about the complete opposite of what the original role had in mind.

Joining Davidson for this live table read will be Maude Apatow, who recently starred with Davidson in The King of Staten Island and has also appeared in Euphoria, Mia Farrow, Bill Pullman, Ellie Kemper and Diedrich Bader.

There's even a slot for some "special surprise guests," so there's no telling who could be making an appearance that night.

Proceeds from event are set to benefit the Ed Asner Family Center nonprofit organization, which dedicates itself to promoting mental health and enrichment programs for kids with special needs and their families.

"We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in It's a Wonderful Life with his talented wit and clever vocalizations," said Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, in a statement to the NY Post. "And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair."

He continued, "Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home. It will be a very meaningful night!"