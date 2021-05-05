In a new interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian defended Musk's hosting gig by expressing confusion about "why people are freaking out."
"People are like, 'I can't believe Elon Musk is hosting,'" Davidson said. "You mean the guy that makes the Earth better and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"
Last week, SNL's casting announcement was met with a mixture of jokes and online scrutiny thanks to Musk's long list of past controversies, including (but not limited to) his Tesla union-busting activities and minimization of the pandemic. The hosting gig also drew the ire of cast members Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant and Andrew Dismukes, who all shaded Musk's upcoming appearance.
Even so, Davidson says he's still "really excited" to meet the multibillionaire at dinner tonight and is even planning to "ask him for a Tesla," which is probably a pretty good way to curry favor with one of the show's biggest stars.
Watch Davidson's interview for yourself, below.
Photos via Getty / Britta Pedersen-Pool & Tommy Dorfman for PAPER