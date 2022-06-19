Perrie Edwards is headed down the aisle.

On Saturday, the Little Mix star took to her Instagram to share that longtime partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were finally engaged alongside a series of photos documenting the breathtaking seaside proposal.

"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!," Edwards happily captioned the post, which also featured pics of the two kissing against the sunset and the pop star's gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

Naturally, friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section with words of congratulation, including Edwards' bandmates, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, both of whom made sure to leave plenty of heart emojis.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain first started dating in 2016 before making their relationship Instagram official in 2017. The two also share a son named Axel, who was born last August.

That said, in a 2020 interview with Capital FM, Edwards made it clear that she was already eager to take her romance with the Liverpool soccer star to the next step when asked about a potential proposal.

"I appreciate him," she told the radio station. "We don't want to rush into it, do you know what I mean? But it would be a definite yes from me I reckon."

Edwards was previously engaged for two years to former One Direction star Zayn Malik after dating for a little over a year. However, the two ended up calling it quits in 2015, shortly after Malik announced that he'd signed with RCA Records on the heels of leaving the band. Later though, Edwards reflected on the breakup in Little Mix's book Our World, which she called "horrible" and "the worst time of my life."

"A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that," she said. "Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me." So thankfully, Edwards has finally gotten her fairytale ending.



Congratulations to the happy couple! See the sweet snaps of their engagement below.