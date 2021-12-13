"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the biggest fashion parties and events of the month. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special social gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see where the glitteratti partied in October.

Susanne Bartsch's Holiday Toy Drive Marc Jacobs, Char DeFrancesco (Photography: Vincenzo Dimino)

Nightlife queen Susanne Bartsch hosted a holiday toy drive for children in need at local hospitals and social service agencies. Iconic names in fashion came out to support the event, including Marc Jacobs, Steven Klein and Patti Wilson.

Acne Studios Celebrates Reopened Greene St Store Mikael Schiller, Mattias Magnusson (Photo: Rupert Ramsay/ BFA)

The Acne Studios store in SoHo's Greene Street has a new look. To celebrate its reopening, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included CEO Mattias Magnusson and chairman Mikael Schiller, singer Kelsey Lu, models Ella Hunt, Oyinda and Hanne Gaby Odiele, designer Gabriela Hearst, artist Chloe Wise, Diet Prada duo Tony Liu and Lindsay Schuyler and editors Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Kristina O’Neill and Magnus Berger. The space was designed by Barcelona-based studio Arquitectura-G and features custom wall-to-wall tufted wool carpeting by Swedish rug company Kasthall and lighting by French designer Benoit Lalloz.

AMI Paris Takes Over the Empire State Building Photography: Landon Norman

AMI Paris celebrated its first-ever US store (located in New York's SoHo neighborhood) with a bash inside the Empire State Building with views overlooking all of Manhattan. The Kid Laroi performed some of his biggest hits while guests including Normani, Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Fran Drescher miingled in the VIP area. The Empire State Building was lit up in red for the party, a nod to the color of AMI’s symbol, the Ami de Coeur, a heart-crowned A.

Brunello Cucinelli Celebrates Renovated Madison Avenue Flagship The Scene (Photo via BFA)

A big chunk of Brunello Cucinelli executives and family members flew in from Italy to toast the brand's newly renovated flagship on Madison Avenue, which now boasts over 8,000 square feet and takes up almost an entire city block. The cocktail event inside the store featured a performance by stage actress and singer Shoshana Bean; afterward, VIP clients and close friends of the brand (including Martha Stewart) headed downtown to Casa Cipirani's Jazz Room for an intimate dinner. Guests at the cocktail included Simon Huck, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim and Eric Rutherford.

Huma Abedin Celebrated by Tanya Taylor and Samantha Barry Photos via BFA

On November 16 in a private Nolita residence, former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin was surrounded by some of her closest friends and supporters to celebrate the launch of her new memoir Both/And. Hosted by designer Tanya Taylor and Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, the intimate cocktail welcomed names across the fields of fashion, politics and philanthropy to honor Abedin's accomplishment. "Huma has been a dear friend for years and I am so proud of her courage to tell her story," said Tanya Taylor. "What heartens me the most is knowing the impact it will have on young girls around America and the world who see themselves in her experience, intellect and struggles, and the inspiration it will give them to pursue their dreams with determination and grace."

British Fashion Council Celebrates 2021 New Wave: Creatives Photos via Getty

On November 29 in London, the Fashion Awards presented by TikTok will honor the best of fashion and design talent from Britain and beyond with a splashy red carpet and ceremony. The evening will also celebrate the 2021 NEW WAVE: Creatives, a list of 50 young creatives from all over the world including artists, casting agents, hair and makeup artists, image makers, nail artists, set designers and stylists. A few weeks earlier in New York, the British Fashion Council's Caroline Rush kicked off the list's unveiling with a cocktail event in Bar Chrystie at PUBLIC. Guests included Evan Mock, John Yuyi, Quil Lemons, Young Emperors and plenty of TikTok creators.

Miu Miu Nuit Club Photo via BFA

A downtown Manhattan floor 63 stories high was the site for Miu Miu's celebrity-packed party that ran well into midnight. Names like AnnaSophia Robb, Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Roberts, Emma Corrin and Sadie Sink gathered to celebrate the brand's new eveningwear-focused Nuit collection. Cocktails and bites from Saga Restaurant were followed by DJ sets from Mona Matsuoka, Chloé Caillet, Rainey Qualley and Odalys.

Neiman Marcus Celebrates 2021 Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts Photos via Getty

Juno Temple and Phil Dunster kicked off the holiday season on October 26th by hosting Neiman Marcus' "Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger" holiday campaign at the Paramount Studios in LA. Lisa Rinna, Brad Goreski, Erin Walsh, and many others came together to view the department store's unveiling of this year's Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. Guests were treated to a live performance of the dance featured in the new campaign video and the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts were revealed in a series of curated vignettes.

Louis Vuitton's Artycapucines Dinner in LA Photos via BFA

For the third time, Louis Vuitton enlisted a group of artists from around to world to reimagine the brand's signature Capucines bag. To celebrate the new Artycapucines range, Miranda Kerr and Jamie Mizrahi hosted in intimate dinner at the John Lautner Harpel House in Los Angeles with guests like Kate Hudson, Jasmine Tookes, Orlando Bloom, Nicole Richie and Rachel Zoe.

KHAITE Celebrates New Shop Opening at Bergdorf Goodman Photos via BFA/ Rommel Demano

KHAITE has its own dedicated shop at Bergdorf Goodman now (located on the 6th floor), and to celebrate, the retailer hosted an intimate event at its BG Restaurant with views overlooking Central Park. Inside, guests including KHAITE's Catherine Holstein, Bergdorf Goodman's Linda Fargo, Yumi Shin and Elle Strauss, model Ella Emhoff and stylist Vanessa Traina were treated to a decadent tablescape, cocktails and canapés throughout the night.

Jodie Turner-Smith Hosts an Evening With COS Photos via BFA/ Zack Whitford

Actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith, face of COS' latest campaign, celebrated the label's Fall 2021 collection at the San Vicente Bungalows in LA. At an intimate cocktail party with family and friends like Joshua Jackson, Paloma Elsesser, and Janaya Future Khan, the Swedish brand's legacy was on full display complete with a sampling of their timeless garments.

Harris Reed and Missoma Take Over the Houdini Estate Photos via BFA/ Linnea Stephan

Rising London-based designer Harris Reed and jewelry brand Missoma launched their collaboration at The Houdini Estate in LA on October 13. Guests Alisha Boe, Shaun Ross, Shanina Shaik, Alisha Boe, and Aly & AJ were treated to a musical performance by Moses Sumney. On view were the gothic romantic accessories, which took inspiration from his "Romanticism Gone Nonbinary" aesthetic. The collaboration has already been worn by Billie Eilish.

Fashion Group International’s “Night of Stars” Gala Photos via Getty