Paris Hilton Calls Out Pink For Mocking Her Leaked Sex Tape

Paris Hilton is calling out Pink for making fun of her leaked sex tape in the music video for "Stupid Girls."

Back in 2003, a 19-year-old Paris and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon recorded a sex tape that was infamously leaked on the internet without her consent, subsequently leading to years of ridicule, slut-shaming and scrutiny. So for obvious reasons, the heiress felt the need to address the traumatic experience in her new book, Paris: The Memoir. And according to her, one of the most hurtful and overt examples of this was Pink's 2006 video, which features lyrics about "porno paparazzi girls" and a parody of the sex tape.

"When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be-hit TV show — a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there — the takeaway was 'Stupid Girl,'" as Paris wrote, recalling the "shame" she felt when Pink reminded everyone of the leak three years later.

"Pink sang about 'outcasts and girls with ambition.' That’s what I wanna see. But she chose not to see it in me,” she continued before saying that while “the world thinks of me as a sex symbol" and an "'icon,'" when the sex tape happened, "They didn’t say ‘icon,’ they said 'slut.' They said ‘whore.' And they weren’t shy about it.”

However, Paris went on to talk about being coerced into making the video by a then 33-year-old Salomon, who allegedly said "no one would ever see it," all while threatening to "find someone" else if she wouldn't do it. So afraid of being dumped, Paris got through it by getting drunk and taking Quaaludes, only for Salomon to supposedly break his promise and begin selling the tape himself a year after the leak.

But even after Paris was awarded damages after a highly publicized legal battle with Salomon, Pink didn't seem to care, as she told Andy Cohen during her 2017 on Watch What Happens Live that Paris was "upset" by the video and told her, "'I just want you to know that I get it, I’m not dumb, I just play like I’m dumb.'"

"And I was like, 'That’s kind of my point,'" Pink said. "'I’m gonna go, good to see ya.’”

Pink has yet to publicly address her mention in Paris' memoir.