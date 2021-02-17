Paris Hilton is getting married!

On Wednesday, the heiress revealed that boyfriend Carter Reum proposed to on Saturday, February 13. The couple — who have been dating for one year — were celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island with family.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," Paris wrote on an Instagram post announcing the engagement. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee."

"I said yes, yes to forever," she said before adding, "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

In an interview confirming the engagement to People, Paris explained that, "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things."

"As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," she said. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

Carter — a longtime friend of the Hiltons — went on to add that he also got the "unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months."

"I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," he told the publication. "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

Congratulations to the happy couple!