Paramore has put out a statement addressing an assault that occurred at their October 4 concert at the Great Saltair in Magna, Utah.

“After last night’s show in [Salt Lake City], we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage,” the band wrote. “A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him. We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage. Had we seen any of this happening, we would have stopped the show until the situation was under control.”

Paramore went on to underscore that they in no way shape or form condone "violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows." They also made it abundantly clear that "Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come."

The Utah date was only the second stop on Paramore's fall North American tour, which came on the heels of the band's first show where they brought "Misery Business" out of retirement. Additionally, Paramore recently announced their first new album since 2017, This Is Why, which is is due February 10, 2023 via Atlantic Records along with its title track.

"To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry," Paramore concluded. "We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated."

Check out Paramore's statement in full, below.