Today, PAPER is launching its first official merch drop, featuring our 2020 Pride cover stars NikkieTutorials and Munroe Bergdorf.

The surreal digitally rendered imagery, photographed by Bryan Huynh, appears on posters, t-shirts, hoodies and stickers with 10% of proceeds benefitting the Marsha P. Johnson Institute — an organization that helps protect the lives of Black trans people, especially with regards to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Check out all our products, below, and click here to shop.