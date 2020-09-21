PAPER People: @pashtitutee

For most of 2020, our world has been reduced to the experiences we have on our phones. And TikTokers have been leading the charge in creating viral entertainment that keeps us scrolling for hours and hours. So this year's PAPER People shifts its focus exclusively to TikTok — the breakout app our President wanted to ban, that launched sleeper hits and massive pop careers, that ushered in an entirely new generation of influence. Meet our 20 favorites across comedy, fashion, social justice and more, who are owning their spaces and racking in millions of likes. (And follow PAPER on TikTok).

Pasha Mottley AKA @pashtitutee is master of the random cut. Her channel is hard to summarize: you kind of just have to head there and start watching. A series of comedy skits about what happens when a group of barbie dolls is left alone... her casually buying nacho Lunchables at Wawa with the sound of children screaming in the background... doing a unique impression of Jason Derulo on all fours on her bedroom floor. It's relatable content, if you're an internet freak. But super fun to watch either way.

Which pop star do you most relate to and why?

Nicki Minaj, I know she's not pop but she's just too iconic not to relate to.

Where do you want to be five years from now?

On YouTube, fulfilling my dreams of being a funny YouTuber.

Which TV shows are helping you survive 2020 and why?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia because that show is overflowing with funny.

What's your most overused word or phrase?

Lowkey or bruh.

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

I would fly to throw people off randomly and when I need to run away I can just jump up and bounce out of the situation.

What is the most embarrassing thing you've ever done?

Honestly, creating this account at first — it's pretty chaotic. But if anything it's the greatest decision I've ever made and I don't regret it for a second.

What was your first reaction after going viral?

Repeating "oh my god" in my room frantically while hysterically laughing and jumping around.

What's your favorite TikTok sound?

Either the one that goes "I can't wait for the weekend to begin" or "Pimp named Slickback Remix." Those ones always hit differently.

What's something no one knows about you but you wish people did?

I care way too much about what others think, and it can be very hard to do what I want when that's constantly in the back of my mind. Making the content I have on TikTok helps me deflect those beliefs that you need to please everybody, because you really don't.

What's your go-to appetizer?

Bread. All the way bread. Bread.

Where do you want to be when the world ends?

Walmart with my friends and family and throwing one last party because it's always a party at Walmart.