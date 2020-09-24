PAPER People: @jakewarden

For most of 2020, our world has been reduced to the experiences we have on our phones. And TikTokers have been leading the charge in creating viral entertainment that keeps us scrolling for hours and hours. So this year's PAPER People shifts its focus exclusively to TikTok — the breakout app our President wanted to ban, that launched sleeper hits and massive pop careers, that ushered in an entirely new generation of influence. Meet our 20 favorites across comedy, fashion, social justice and more, who are owning their spaces and racking in millions of likes. (And follow PAPER on TikTok).

Jake Warden's glow up since his early YouTube days as a beauty guru to TikTok drag icon should inspire and motivate us all. We could watch the 18-year-old Colorado resident's seamless transitions from t-shirt and jeans to full glam on repeat forever. If you're feeling intimidated by exactly how good Warden is at makeup, don't worry, he still does tutorials! Also, can someone please send his Euphoria audition to Sam Levinson? We need this.

@papermagazine Introducing our class of 2020 PAPER People exclusively on TikTok💕 I can’t get over the final look @jakewarden !!!! ♬ ig virgomovies - ⭐️✨🌻

Which pop star do you most relate to and why?

The pop star I relate the most is Katy Perry; I grew up listening to her and I feel like we've both been through similar experiences. Like, we both grew up in conservative households where we weren't able to be ourselves and now we're both living our best lives! One day we'll be besties!

What's your go-to appetizer?

My go-to appetizer is definitely a caesar salad! I love being a healthy queen.

Describe the most recent photo or video on your phone.

The last photo on my phone is a photo of my dogs sitting at my dining table staring at me. Yes, they do sit at the table lol.

Where do you want to be five years from now?

In five years from now, I would still love to be doing social media and creating content.

Which TV shows are helping you survive 2020 and why?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians! It is the best show ever made and no one can change my mind. I've definitely re-watched all 17 seasons during quarantine. It definitely kept me entertained and I will never get bored of watching them.

Clothing: Diesel

What's your most overused word or phrase?

Sickening. I don't know why, but it's literally my favorite word and I say it WAYYYY too many times a day.

What is the most embarrassing thing you've ever done?

One time, I was filming a series I do on my YouTube channel where I go out in public in full drag. And as I was walking (in 7-inch heels) I tripped and fell on my face right after a guy told me how pretty I looked and everyone stared and laughed.

What was your first reaction after going viral?

When I first went viral, I knew in that moment my life was going to change forever and it did.

Who's your TikTok crush and why?

My TikTok crush is my boyfriend @mickeynucci. He's such a hottie.

What was the last song you listened to?

The last song I listened to was actually an unreleased Ariana Grande song called "Baby Loves" and it's actually one of my favorite songs by her.