PAPER People: @iconiccpinkk

For most of 2020, our world has been reduced to the experiences we have on our phones. And TikTokers have been leading the charge in creating viral entertainment that keeps us scrolling for hours and hours. So this year's PAPER People shifts its focus exclusively to TikTok — the breakout app our President wanted to ban, that launched sleeper hits and massive pop careers, that ushered in an entirely new generation of influence. Meet our 20 favorites across comedy, fashion, social justice and more, who are owning their spaces and racking in millions of likes. (And follow PAPER on TikTok).

On her extremely popular channel, 22-year-old Munera Fahiye AKA @iconiccpinkk shows the many advantages to wearing a hijab: you can covertly wear AirPods during class, store extra stuff in it and use it as a prop to create seamless duet videos on TikTok. Whether she's dancing to "Money Trees" or accidentally going out to lunch during Ramadan, Munera is a must follow. She also has an amazing singing voice, even if her sister thinks it sounds like a dying mosquito.

What's your favorite animal social media account to follow and why?

My favorite animal account is @thatlittlepuff on Tiktok. I really love the videos on there because it's a little cute cat cooking stuff and I am obsessed with cats.

Describe the most recent photo or video on your phone.

It's a picture of my baby brother on his birthday. He looks so happy I love him.

Where do you want to be when the world ends?

With my family eating popcorn and watching a movie.

What gives you hope in 2020?

I love seeing this generation fight for what's right and we are using social media to demand the changes that should've happened a long time ago.

What was your first reaction after going viral?

It was exciting and scary at the same time. I was getting so many nice comments and it was heartwarming to see. A lot of people from my school started recognizing me from my videos and that was also really cool.

What was your last text?

It's a text to my brother asking him to get me some taco bell

In one word, how would you sum up the internet?

Wild.

If you could have a superpower what would it be and why?

The ability to fly. When I was a kid I would take random objects and turn them into wings because I always wanted to fly for some reason.

What's your most overused word or phrase?

I feel like I say "it is what it is" a lot because if something happens that I have no control over I just let it go and forget about it.

Describe your best night in this quarantine.

It's having fun with my sisters and playing video games.